Raymond R. Ondish Obituary
Raymond R. Ondish, 58, of Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, son of Carole McGroarty Ondish Lavan and the late Raymond Ondish.

He was a graduate of Coughlin High School.

Preceded in death in addition to his father, Raymond; grandparents, John and Millie Ondish; and John and Lola Mishkula.

Surviving are mother, Carole Lavan; and stepfather, Charlie Lavan; brother, Jeffrey and wife, Krista, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sisters, Leslie Ondish, Laurel Run; and Amy Knapich and husband, Byron, Hanover Green; daughter, Stephanie and partner, Charles; son, Ryan Ondish and partner, Stephanie; grandchildren, Samir and Sage; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ray was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan and was a huge NASCAR enthusiast, especially Rusty Wallace, and loved being "up the river"

You are loved and will be missed dearly.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020
