Raymond R. Wienckoski, 97, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Swoyersville on Feb. 13, 1923, Ray was the son of the late Stanley and Margaret Wysakaukas Wienckoski.
Ray, being the last of 11 siblings, entered into eternal life, completing his family circle united in heaven.
At the age of 20, Ray enlisted in the United States Army during World War II, serving faithfully from June 14, 1943, until being honorably discharged on Nov. 14, 1945. He was an ambulance driver and administered first aid to the sick, injured and wounded.
In 1946, Raymond married Irene Milnick of Wyoming. Ray and Irene moved to Linden, N.J., and enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
Ray moved back to Pennsylvania, which he called "God's Country," in 2011. He resided in Swoyersville and became a resident of Kingston Manor in 2017.
Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating and clamming. He especially loved spending time with his family and his dog, Reddi, at his summer home on Lake Wallenpaupack.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Milnick Wienckoski; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Albert, Charles and Richard; and sisters, Josephine Yenalivich; Mary Songalia; Margie Wienckoski; Ruth Sleboda; and Alice Wilson.
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Josephine Wienckoski and Eleanor Wienckoski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and his fellow residents at Kingston Manor for their wonderful care, compassion and thoughtfulness shown to Raymond.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020