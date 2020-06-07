|
Raymond S. Garbor, 89, of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born Aug. 5, 1930, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stephen Garbor and Lucy Kronick Garbor.
He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, attended Drexel University and was a graduate of Wilkes College.
Raymond was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Seltex Factors, Wilkes-Barre, as a credit manager.
Raymond was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Luzerne Council. He was a member of the International Order of Alhambra and a member of St. Conrad's Society.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former, Betty Prokop, who passed away in 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Marybeth Demko and her husband, John, Kingston; son, Jeffrey Garbor, Upper Darby; sister, Norberta Garbor, Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020