Raymond Yedlock Sr., 80, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Raymond was a true ray of sunshine to all that he encountered. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was the number one fan to his grandchildren's multiple sports adventures.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Agnes Zugarek Yedlock. He was a member of the graduating class of 1956 of the Hanover High School. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Raymond was employed as a shipping manager by Dana Perfumes, Mountain Top. After retirement, he worked as a hall monitor at Hanover Area Junior Senior High School. Raymond was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Savidge.
Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, the former Theresa Morris Yedlock; son, Raymond Yedlock Jr. and his wife, D'Nese; daughters, Kim Sheloski and her husband, Rob; Jody Puza and her husband, Don; grandchildren, Raymond Yedlock III, Connor, Emma and Zachary Sheloski and Amanda and Jason Puza; sister, Joanne Osiecki and her husband, Joseph; brothers, Joseph Yedlock; and Frank Yedlock and his wife, Cathy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Helen Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet directly in the church.
Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019