Rebecca E. Medley Murray, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 10, 1927, she was a daughter of the late William and Lillian McCloe Medley.
Rebecca was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was also active in the choir. She enjoyed playing the organ, reading and going to bingo. She was especially proud of being a grandmother, spending time with her family and working around her house.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold N. Murray; brothers, Morris and William "Jr." Medley; sisters, Charlene Jenkins and Shirley Walker; and granddaughter, Leona Keatts.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Maynard Keatts; grandchildren, Brandon, Abdu-Su, Aubrey and Lenee ; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother, Charles Medley and wife, Rayetta; and brother, the Rev. John "Jody" Medley; sisters, Dorothy Thornton and Estelle McGoy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family asks that you please wear masks and observe social distancing during the viewing.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2020