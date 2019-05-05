Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca F. Meyers Dates. View Sign Service Information Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre 59 Parrish St. Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-824-4601 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre 59 Parrish St. Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains."



A cherished mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Rebecca F. Meyers Dates, 36, of Hinesville, Ga., left this world unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019, as the result of a vehicle accident.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 2, 1983, to Tracey Lambert Curry and Thomas Worthy, Rebecca grew up there and attended the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) High School.



Rebecca, also known to her friends and family as Becky, Sissy, Becca and Fecky, graduated from Johnson & Whales University, earning her associate degree and continued her education with the University of Phoenix earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice. Despite her educational background, Becky worked as a paraprofessional at Frank Long Elementary School and did not consider it work because she enjoyed it so much; so much that she had just taken the state exam to become certified as a teacher the Friday before her accident.



Becky volunteered for many years with the Liberty County Recreation Department coaching cheer for basketball and football, where the children adored her, but most of all, it was her children that she adored and lived life for. Zoey, Tatayana, Julian and Gabriel were the light of her world and she did anything and everything to ensure they were not only succeeding, but thriving. As a single mom, her days were long and filled with multiple practices, games and homework, but she never complained and only wanted what was best for them. Her loss has been most felt by those who loved her the most.



Although never having lived there, Becky had a heart as big as the state of Texas. Her outgoing personality resulted in friends far and wide. She was best known for her infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes, but her easy going ways and ability to have fun in any situation, as well as her amazing pajama and holiday costume collection, will also never be forgotten. Please also allow the record to reflect, she holds the title of beer pong champion.



Rebecca was preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Lambert; and is survived by four beautiful children; sister, Tanya (Jim) Accordino; brother, Joel Curry; and nephews, Ryon Huedepohl and Kaleb Curry.



Friends and family are invited to attend Becky's celebration of life service from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home located at 59 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre.

