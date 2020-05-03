|
Dr. Reed Macarty passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, leaving this world void of much love and kindness.
Born March 25, 1953, son of the late Earl and Nancy Macarty, Reed graduated from Nanticoke High School, Class of 1971.
A veterinarian with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 30 years before his retirement, Reed was also a 20-year veteran of the Air National Guard, having attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. Among his more notable achievements and in addition to the advanced degrees of black belts he earned in various martial arts, Reed was the AVIC of the senior leadership team of the 2007 Michigan Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Program. Always very proud of his veterinary and military accomplishments in life, although he would never tell you, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren, whom he loved without end and who brought an instant smile to his face. They were his life and light.
With an ever-ready smile, a memorable giggle, and a gentle heart, Reed exuded kindness and compassion; he never said no to anybody. His winsome smile, warm voice, and ability to make people feel loved and welcome were his hallmarks.
Reed will be dearly missed by wife, Lynette; daughter, Heather Barkman; sons, Wes, Taylor and Dylan; stepchildren, Erica and Kevin; sister, Ginny; brother, Ross; grandchildren, nieces, nephew and loving cousins.
A true lover of animals, big and small, and a staunch fan of Michigan State University, the Lions, Penn State, and the Eagles, Reed would want you to be kind to one another, enjoy a summer's day at Sylvan Lake with sweet corn, homemade ice cream and the sunset. Reed was the epitome of kindness and humility, a gentle man with a pure gold heart who found joy in the simple things in life.
He will be remembered this summer at a special celebration of his life at Sylvan Lake, where his remains will become a part of the place he loved best.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020