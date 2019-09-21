|
The Rev. Reese Edward Klepacz, 46, of Glen Lyon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at home.
Born Nov. 10, 1972, in Wilkes-Barre, Reese, aka "Rocky," was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Betsy) Mosley-Klepacz.
Reese will be remembered as a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend. A minister, evangelist, songwriter, producer, and extraordinary singer. His passion to spread God's word of faith, love and forgiveness. His mission to make a difference by bringing growth and change to a world that is in need of God's love. Most importantly, Reese will be remembered for his deep love for his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
He served as a minister of Valley View Chapel in Larksville and Sunlight Church in Anthony, Kan. He was a gospel singer with The American Christian Youth Choral, Outburst of Praise Ministries, Gospel Explosions, The Rhema Quartet and The Ambassadors. He co-managed Rockets Over Rhema yearly event in Tulsa, Okla., and was a Sunday school teacher, Royal Rangers member, worship leader, muppet team member, Boys & Girls Missionary Crusade director at First Assembly of God in Wilkes-Barre and a childrens' church leader at First Assembly of God in Tunkhannock and Nanticoke.
Reese was formerly employed by Dish Network in Tulsa, Okla., Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, Okla., Walmart in Bixby, Okla., and Wilkes-Barre, City of Tulsa 911 Dispatcher, Capital One Auto Finance in Tulsa, Okla., New Horizons Computer Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre, Burgette Excavations in Avoca and Navient in Wilkes-Barre.
He attended E.L. Meyers High School and Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School.
Reese was blessed to know so many wonderful people during his life and through his 29 years of ministry. Left to cherish wonderful memories are: his loving wife, Tracy Ketcham-Klepacz; his daughters, Kathryn, Maci and Hanna; brother, Joseph S. Klepacz, Jr. and Cheryl; sister, Jo Ann Simon and Hurley Sr.; mother-in-law, Joyce Massaker-Ketcham and Kenneth; sister-in-law, Kim Ketcham and Edward; Tricia Ketcham-Belt and TJ; nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters in Christ.
Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with him, and he with Me. Revelation 3:20
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc, 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. The Revs. Michael and Kim Pickreign, pastors, will officiate services.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tracy and the girls at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-reese-edward-quotrockyquot-klepacz.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019