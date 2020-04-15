|
|
Regina Ann Molitoris, 83, formerly of Dagobert Street, South Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life early Monday morning, April 13, 2020, due to natural causes while in the care of Kingston Health Care Center, where she recently resided.
Born Jan. 13, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was one of two children and the only daughter of the late Martin and Helen Babyak.
Educated in the city schools, she was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and later furthered her education at what was then College Misericordia, Dallas.
Until her retirement in 1993, Mrs. Molitoris was employed as a laboratory technician for the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Prior to that, she began her medical career as a phlebotomist at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital following her formal education.
She was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre. Proud of her Slovak heritage, she held membership in the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Firwood United Methodist Senior Citizens Group and also with the Red Hat Society of Wyoming Valley. In her spare time, Regina enjoyed making various ceramics and sharing them with family and friends.
She is remembered as being a loving devoted wife, mother and "Babu" or grandma to her adoring family. Her contagious laugh and her gentle ways will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Molitoris; and by her brother, Martin Babyak.
Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sons, Andrew P. Molitoris, Dallas; and Martin M. Molitoris, Rosendale, N.Y.; beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Isabella Molitoris, Trucksville; and Helen and Miles Molitoris, Rosendale, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Private family funeral services will be held from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by interment with the rite of committal in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Regina's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory, kindly give consideration to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, www.alz.org/pa.
Those wishing to share online words of comfort or a fond remembrance with her sons and family are encouraged to visit her memorial page on our family's website, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020