Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Regina "Jean" Bartosh

Regina "Jean" Bartosh Obituary
Regina "Jean" Bartosh, 98, of Trucksville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes Szleuzis Pechkis and had graduated from Edwardsville High School.

Jean was in the garment industry most of her working life. She had for some time worked in an ammunition factory during World War II to support her country. Some of Jean's favorite past times included reading, crocheting, and traveling to various flea markets finding hidden treasures. In recent years, she enjoyed the company of her great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Nell Drust, Helen Zabelski and Ann Pechkis; and brothers, Adolf and Albert Pechkis.

Surviving are her daughter, Jeanne Kapral, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Regina Kapral; and George Kapral and his wife, Lisa; great-grandchildren, Mercedes and Giavanna; and sister, Mildred McAdara.

A special thanks goes out to the nurses in 2 West at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital who compassionately cared for her along with her in-home healthcare aides from Visiting Angels and Independent Living.

Memorial services are at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pringle.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019
