McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception
130 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Regina C. Carroll

Regina C. Carroll Obituary
Regina C. Carroll of Wilkes-Barre peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Narcowich Raykoski.

Regina enjoyed working in retail and was employed by Zayre Department Store, The Boston Store and Boscov's before retiring.

Her husband, Gerald L. Carroll, died Aug. 29, 1985. A sister, Nathalia Barrows, also preceded her in death.

Regina will be greatly missed by her children, Jay Carroll and his wife, Carol, Scott Twp.; and Susan Cobleigh and her husband, Robert, Dallas; grandchildren, Jay Carroll and his wife, Emma, Swoyersville; Rebecca Carroll Weber and her husband, Will, Swoyersville; and Christian Cobleigh, New Orleans; great-grandchildren, Tayla and Siva Carroll; other family and friends.

Regina's entire family extends its deepest appreciation for the kind and compassionate care she received from the staff of Allied Services Center City.

A celebration of Regina's life will begin with a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 130 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18441

Memories and condolences may be shared with Regina's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 24, 2020
