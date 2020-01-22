|
|
Regina C. Edwards, 73, of Berwick, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1946, in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophia Halupka Zaleppa.
A graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1963, she went on to earn her LPN license from Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.
Mrs. Edwards was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Berwick. Most of her life, she was a loving mother, skilled homemaker and a proud Navy wife. She enjoyed reading, crafts, sewing Halloween costumes for her grandsons, cake decorating and baking cookies. She was always ready to play bingo, she liked to attend auctions and try her luck at the casino. For over 20 years, she spent her summers camping at Diehl's, Bloomsburg. Mrs. Edwards loved supporting her grandsons and bragging about them. She enjoyed cheering for Berwick football. Mrs. Edwards is best known for being an engaging conversationalist, while drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 40 years, AOC Ray F. Edwards (USN-RET), on Sept. 1, 2008; three brothers, Robert Zaleppa, Raymond Zaleppa, and Richard Zaleppa; and two sisters, Romayne Alu and Ruth Ceccarelli.
Surviving are three daughters, Rachel Goodson Fallat, Berwick, Rae Ellen, wife of Timothy Burke, Albany, N.Y.; and Roslyn, wife of Jason Crawford, Berwick; and four grandsons, Marc Goodson; Sgt. Antonio Goodson (USMC); Thomas Burke; and Sean Crawford. Also surviving are one brother-in-law; and five sisters-in-law; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom always refer to their Auntie Jeanie as their favorite.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 110 Chestnut St., Berwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 721 Monroe St., Berwick, with the Rev. Matthew R. Larlick, her pastor, officiating as celebrant.
Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Neuroscience ICU and the Palliative Care Unit at Geisinger Medical Center for their compassion, and the exceptional care they gave to Regina and her family during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020