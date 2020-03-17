Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Regina Eley Obituary
Regina Eley, 89, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Thomas and Frances Varshalla Farrell. Regina was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1947.

Regina was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Eley, in 2003; and by her son, William T. Eley, in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Zayne, Dorothy Farraherl and Frances "Faye" Farrell.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Regina Eley, Kingston; and Carolyn Eley and her husband, Bernard Shipkowski, Hanover Twp.; grand-son, Samuel Eley; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Regina's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020
