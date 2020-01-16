Home

Regina F. Albanese Obituary
Regina F. Albanese, 91, of Nanticoke, passed on her birthday, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Sheatown.

Born Jan. 13, 1929, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Constance Zbiecynski Duzinski. She was married to John Albanese on Apr. 18, 1949, and shared 54 years of marriage until he passed on Sept. 22, 2003.

Early in life she was employed outside of the home, including as a nurse's aide at the former Retreat State Hospital. For most of her life, Regina was a homemaker. Her main interest in life was her home and family and she enjoyed cooking and reading. She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Nanticoke.

In addition to her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Rigwalski; and a brother, Edward Duzinski.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Jacqueline Ruchinski; John Albanese (Debra); and Janine Whittaker (David), all of Nanticoke; and Janet Zienkiewicz (John), Avenel, N.J.; grandchildren, Melissa Redmond-Trala (Tom); David Redmond (Carrie); Jennifer Ruchinski (Bruce Fine); Jared Whittaker; John Albanese (fiancée, Emily Casale); Edward Grabinski (Tiffany); David Grabinski (Amy); Lynn Barat (Lance); Bonnie Malone (Randy); and John Zienkiewicz (Susan); great-grand-children, Brittany, Devon, Nicholas, Gianna, Hunter, Damien, Tyler, Emily, Luca, Kyleigh, Liam, Kendall, Andrew, Abby and Peyton; and nieces and nephews, Georgann Clemens; James Stelman; Linda Oraczewski; Jim Rigwalski; and Edward Bezdecki.

A graveside service will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Nanticoke, at a future date. There will be no public viewing or calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020
