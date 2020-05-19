|
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, heaven gained another angel when Regina "Nana" Chapasko, 97, of Ashley, passed away peacefully at The Gardens at East Mountain, where she resided for the last few years.
Born March 13, 1923, she grew up in Georgetown and was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Filipowicz. She married the love of her life, Stephen "Shorty" Chapasko on Sept. 14, 1946, and raised their family down "The Patch," Ashley.
Nana was a member of St. Leo's Church, Ashley. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved sitting on her front porch, making her own popsicles, shopping, swimming with her grandchildren and waiting for her family to come over to have "coffee and crackers." She always had a cake sitting out on the counter just in case she had company. Nana was well known for her potato pancakes, piggies and hot dogs and beans. She was always in the stands cheering her children and grandchildren on and the first to let the referee know when they made a bad call. Nana's driving skills were well known around town as her car met most mailboxes, poles, curbs and parked cars. We can only pray that stop signs are optional on the highway to heaven.
Nana was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Shorty; sisters, Annie Savner Yedlock, Mary Orloski, Stella Adrejezwski, Jean Norton and Helen Chezkiewicz; stepsister, Leona Sledjeski; brothers, Michael Filipowicz and Edward Sledjeski.
Surviving are her children, Jean Marie Meholchick; Arlene McGovern and her partner, Harry; daugherty, Ashley; stephen, "Sonny" Chapasko and his wife, Kate, Wilkes-Barre; David "Pete" Chapasko and his wife, Denisha, Mesquite, Texas; Melanie Ricci and her husband, Gerry, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Paul Meholchick and his wife, Lisa; Mark Meholchick and his wife, Shana; David Meholchick; Melanie Jean Meholchick; Amanda Kelley and her husband, Devin; Tricia Desiderio and her husband, Frank; Jan McGovern; Stacy Bleich and her husband, John; Tommy McGovern and his wife, Cindy; Erin Chapasko; Kristen Burns and her husband, Mark; Caitlyn Augaitis and her husband, Eric; Stephen Chapasko; Jacklyn Chapasko; David Chapasko and his wife, Sarah; Michael Chapasko; Deana Peiffer and her husband, Rich; Gerry Ricci and his wife, Lauren; and Brian Ricci and his wife, Dana; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Madison, Connor, Lincoln, Lily, Lola, Aurora, Beau; Ashley and her husband Beshoy; Amber, Frankie, Matthew, Nicolas, Chael, Emelia, Alex, Finley, Delaney, Addisyn, Austin and soon to come baby, Brian.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to The Gardens at East Mountain for their extraordinary care over the last few years. A special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the staff of the Alzheimer's Care Unit for their love, compassion and kindness. They were Nana's angels and now she is theirs.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Nana's name to the residents of the Alzheimer's Care Unit at The Gardens at East Mountain.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020