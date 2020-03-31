Home

Regina Michalski Pietrzykoski

Regina Michalski Pietrzykoski Obituary
Regina Michalski Pietrzykoski, 93, formerly of Buttonwood, Hanover Twp., died peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke, where she has been a resident for the past several months.

Daughter of the late Peter and Mary Michalski, Regina was a lifelong resident of Buttonwood, Hanover Twp. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1944 and was a faithful member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood.

Regina worked in the dress manufacturing industry and was a proud member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. An expert sewing machine operator, Regina had a career in dressmaking and would frequently sew for her family.

Her best days were spent with her husband of 68 years, Felix, who passed away in 2015. Regina and Felix enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, but especially loved cruising. They also enjoyed hosting family and friends at their picnic location in Tunkhannock along the Susquehanna River.

Regina was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Eleanore Michalski; and Loretta Walsh.

She leaves behind daughters, Phyllis Temarantz and husband Jerry, Hanover Twp., Attorney Nancy Crake and husband, Alfred, Melbourne, Fla.; and son, Joseph and companion, Toni Fogerty, Jensen Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Christine and husband, Hank Wylam, Hanover Twp.; Toni and husband, Kevin McDonald, Ashley; Heather Crake and husband, Jeff Pearce, Falling Waters, W.Va.; and Madelyn and husband, Kyle Malone, San Diego, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren.

Family would like to thank the staff of Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke, for the extraordinary care they provided Regina.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit condolences to Regina's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2020
