Regina Reh, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Riverview Ridge Assisted Living.

Regina was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Theodore and Florence Conrad Corcoran. She was a graduate of GAR High School. Prior to her retirement, Regina was employed by Bell Telephone as an operator and by the Green Briar and the Westmoreland Club as a waitress.

Regina was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Reh, on Feb. 17, 2005; her brother, Theodore (Ted) Corcoran; and her sister, Jackie Stelacone and brother-in-law, Thomas Dougher.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Sabestinas and her husband, Dennis, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph M. Reh, Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Kathleen Owens, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Maureen (Dolly) Dougher, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Sylvia Corcoran; grandchildren, Dana Kegerreis, Danielle Petroski and her husband, Anthony, Brandon Owens and his wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Katrin, Keira, Casen, Kinsley Mia, Kinsley Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. A public celebration of Regina's life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Donations may be made in Regina's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 225 City Ave., Unit 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting Regina's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020
