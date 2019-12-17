|
Regina Ruth Baran, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 11, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William and Anna Volingavage Baltuskonis.
Jean was a graduate of Coughlin High School and Wilkes College of Business. She worked for Krispy Kreme Donut and worked for many years for Balester Optical, Wilkes-Barre. She retired in 2001 from Harland-Clarke Inc.
Jean was active with her Coughlin High School reunion committee and her Friday Morning Book Club at her daughter Sherri's salon. She enjoyed exchanging books and discussing what was read with her friends.
Jean was a loving mother and wife, an amazing grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
We are so proud and humbled to say she put her children and grandchildren above all as a priority and made them the center of her world. We are very comforted in knowing that she is now reunited with our dad, John, the love of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Baran, January 2003.
She is survived by her children, Keith and his wife, Mary, Dupont; Jeff and his fiancé, Debbie, Bear Creek; Eileen Mclaughlin and her husband, Jim, the Village of Westminster; Sherri Baran, Nanticoke; and Stacy Mullen and her husband, Patrick, the Village of Westminster. Also surviving is her brother, William Baltuskonis and his wife, Dolores, Florida; her grandchildren, Justin and Tyler Baran; Kyle and Summer McLaughlin; T.J. Layaou; and Nevaeh Baran; and Poppy and Veda Mullen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea with the Rev. Jim Paisley of St. Theresa's Parish Church, Shavertown, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be privately held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or to a .
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019