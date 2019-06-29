Reginia "Jeanie" Marie Rokitko, 52, died Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at home in Wilkes-Barre.



A beloved daughter of the late John and Rita Rokitko, she was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 7, 1967, and was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Mountain Top.



She was a devoted member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed studying the Bible. Jeanie loved to travel the countryside, especially to visit covered bridges. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Edward Rokitko.



She is survived by her sisters, Rita Kania, Ann Rokitko and Christine Rokitko, all of Mountain Top; Mary and her husband, Phillip Young, of Hagerstown, Md.; brothers, John Rokitko, of Ashley; Michael and his wife, Judy Rokitko, of Ashley; Adam Rokitko, of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Private interment in Albert's Cemetery will be at a later date.



Visit the funeral home's website for additional information, directions or to leave a condolence at www.desideriofuneralhome.com.