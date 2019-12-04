|
Reva D. Eck, 93, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.
She was born in Sweet Valley on Jan. 7, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Basil and Vera Whitesell Masters.
Reva was employed by Sweet Valley Dress Factory for many years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family enjoyed her scrumptious cooking and baking. Reva was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and Lehman United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Pahler; second husband, Harry Eck; infant son, Carl; step-son, Lee Eck; brothers, Charles and Glen Masters; infant brother, Carl Masters; sisters, Elva Wheelwright, Pat Chapin and Linda Yurko; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Eck.
Reva is survived by son, Barry Pahler and wife, Peggy; daughters, Sandra Kubasik and husband, Frank; and Charlotte "Cheri" and husband, John; stepsons, Earl Eck; and Phil Eck and wife, Elsa; brothers, Robert Masters and wife, Susan; and Dale Masters and wife, Kate; sister, Ada Petroski; numerous grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Allen Chapin and Joseph Yurko; and daughter-in-law, Lil Eck.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Taylor Pfaff, pastor of Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lakeside for the kindness and compassionate care given to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019