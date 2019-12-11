|
|
Richard A. Phillips 79, formerly of Plains Twp., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Thomas Phillips.
Surviving is a sister, Ardyth Phillips, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019