Richard A. Zaremski, 76, a resident of Ashley, passed into eternal life on Friday, May 24, 2019, at ManorCare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston, following a brief illness.



Born April 8, 1943, in Plains Twp., Richard was the son of the late Felix and Ann Kalemba Zaremski.



Rich was a graduate of the former Forty Fort High School.



Prior to his retirement, Rich was employed for 20 years as a courier for the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. In his earlier years, he was employed as a mechanic.



Rich had a great love for flying throughout his life and he was a member of the Swetland R/C Flyers Club, Wyoming.



In addition to his parents, Felix and Ann Zaremski, Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Zaremski; and his brother-in-law, Andrew Timek Jr.



Rich is survived by his sister, Rose Marie Timek, Dallas; his nieces, Lynette Podskoch and her husband, Michael and their children, Michael and Alyssa; Lori Sarafinko and her husband, Rob; Kimberly Zaremski; and Paul Zaremski.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his viewing which will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



A blessing service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday by Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Parish, West Pittston.



Private interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Exeter.



Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019