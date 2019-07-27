|
Richard Alan "Rick" Ritts died peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 22, 2019 at the age of 53.
He was the proud father of Alese Kathryn and Ava Marie and loving husband to Lisa (Stella).
He is survived by his parents, Alyce Ann and Rowland R. Ritts, Jr. of Dallas, brother, Ron, and sister, Lynn. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alyce and William F. Donachie, and paternal grandparents, Marie and Rowland R. Ritts, Sr.
Rick attended Gate of Heaven primary school and graduated from Bishop O'Reilly High School and the University of Scranton.
He started his career at Phizer as a pharmaceutical sales rep but was a true entrepreneur at heart and heard his calling as a restauranteur. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Bill Donachie, he opened the Black Duck Grille and successfully served the Back Mountain for several years. The menu featured classic American cuisine, a warm welcome, quick wit and plenty of conversation. "The Duck" was enjoyed by a long list of regular customers - many of whom would continue to reminisce with Rick whenever they crossed paths. Rick then went on to become a financial planner at Merrill Lynch and most recently was a sales rep at Carbon Sales.
Rick was a very loving, caring and thoughtful person, he only wanted the best for everyone he met. That included his many pets, especially Jack, a purebred German shepherd whom he rescued and was his loyal companion of many years. Upon taking Jack in, he realized Jack was not very responsive to commands. Rick soon learned Jack was trained in German and that was the beginning of his love affair with German shepherds, adopting Hera and Kye in the following years.
Rick was also a strong supporter of Blue Chip Farms and the 1LT Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund, from adopting pups to attending many events.
Rick loved his family and his country, especially the Back Mountain and Harveys Lake. He will be missed more than he will ever know and we will hold his memory in our hearts forever.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farms and the 1LT Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 27, 2019