Richard Alexander Zbysheski died at ManorCare Nursing Home, Kingston.
Born in Plains Twp. on Aug. 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Josephine and Alexander Zbysheski. Richard was a skilled tradesman in the upholstery industry. He worked at Stelmar Clothing Manufacturer for 30 years. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, was a Grand Knight in the Luzerne Knights of Columbus and an original founding member of the Miners-Mills Triangle Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 558, Plains Twp.
Richard loved the Philadelphia Eagles, the Red Barons and the New York Yankees. He met his wife, the former Marie Tarencz in the church choir. He proposed to her on Dec. 24, 1951. They were married Sept. 6, 1952.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents and his loving wife, by son-in-law, Mark Miller; daughter-in-law, Sharon Zbysheski; and son-in-law-to-be, Charles Perry.
Richard will be sadly missed by his five children, Richard and wife, Nancy; Laurie and husband, Charles Perry; Robert and wife, Sharon; Michelle Miller and husband, Mark; and Lynn Decinti and fiancé, Keith Shumway.
Richard had nine grandchildren, Lane, Raphael, Michael, Jarrod, Bobby, Maria, Julia, Ryan and Tyler. He also had four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Connor, Cameron and Chloe.
Richard's unique welcoming, warm-hearted character and his quirky sense of humor will leave an indelible imprint upon all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
His family especially wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and aides at ManorCare Nursing Home, especially Marianne, and the Sacred Heart Hospice, who took such loving care of him.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9 a.m. Monday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 8:45 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
For information visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019