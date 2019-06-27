Richard Allen Peard, 74, a resident of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



His loving wife of 50 years was Gloria-Jean Harbay Peard.



Born April 12, 1945, in Luzerne, Richard was the son of the late William Peard Sr. and Ada Watters Peard.



Raised in Luzerne, Richard was a graduate of the former Luzerne High School, Class of 1963. He went on to further his education at College Misericordia, now Misericordia University, where he acquired his bachelor's degree in special education.



A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Richard honorably served his country during the Vietnam era.



Prior to his retirement in 1999, Richard was employed as a special education teacher for the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18, Kingston.



Richard was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Giants. He also enjoyed the many Wyoming Valley West Spartan football games he attended over the years.



In addition to his parents, William and Ada Peard, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Peard and William Peard Jr.; and his sisters, Doreen Peard, Nancy Peard and Marion Peard Frushon.



In addition to his wife, Gloria-Jean, Richard is survived by his sons, Matthew Peard and his wife, Christa, Nanticoke; and Gareth Peard, Sao Paulo, Brazil; his beloved dog, Joba; his sister, Kathleen Ishley, Nanticoke; his nieces, Doreen Grabowski and Kathy Grabowski; and his numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



In accordance with Richard's wishes, a private blessing service will be celebrated for his immediate family members.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.



There will be no public calling hours.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019