Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Funeral Home - Edgerton
1004 S Main St
Edgerton, WI 53534
(608) 884-6010
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Albrecht Funeral Home - Edgerton
1004 S Main St
Edgerton, WI 53534
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Busseyville Community Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Busseyville Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Rev. Richard B. Lewis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
The Rev. Richard B. Lewis Obituary
The Rev. Richard B. Lewis, 84, of Edgerton, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.

Richard was born Dec.. 8, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, to the late David Daniel and Grace Elizabeth Prescott Lewis.

He attended and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. Richard would marry Doris Purnell on Nov. 17, 1956, in Plymouth. Richard was a practicing minister for over 57 years. On June 2, he celebrated his 50th year preaching at Busseyville Community Church. He also ministered at St. John's Community Church in Fort Atkinson and at Albion Prairie. He loved to play dart ball, going to the Fireside for the Christian Concert Series, traveling, especially to Guatemala, and loved watching the local high school athletics from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson and Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; and a sister-in-law, Joanna Randolph.

Richard is survived by his three children, Doris J. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis, Edgerton, Wis.; Richard B. Lewis (special friend, Jo Silva), Oconomowoc, Wis.; sister, Mary Ann Cope, Plymouth; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Purnell, Edgerton; brother-in-law, Richard Purnell, Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Busseyville Community Church with the Rev. William Vasey officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Prairie Cemetery with full military rights.

Visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to Busseyville Community Church.

Arrangements are by Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now