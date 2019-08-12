|
The Rev. Richard B. Lewis, 84, of Edgerton, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
Richard was born Dec.. 8, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, to the late David Daniel and Grace Elizabeth Prescott Lewis.
He attended and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. Richard would marry Doris Purnell on Nov. 17, 1956, in Plymouth. Richard was a practicing minister for over 57 years. On June 2, he celebrated his 50th year preaching at Busseyville Community Church. He also ministered at St. John's Community Church in Fort Atkinson and at Albion Prairie. He loved to play dart ball, going to the Fireside for the Christian Concert Series, traveling, especially to Guatemala, and loved watching the local high school athletics from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson and Edgerton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; and a sister-in-law, Joanna Randolph.
Richard is survived by his three children, Doris J. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis, Edgerton, Wis.; Richard B. Lewis (special friend, Jo Silva), Oconomowoc, Wis.; sister, Mary Ann Cope, Plymouth; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Purnell, Edgerton; brother-in-law, Richard Purnell, Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Busseyville Community Church with the Rev. William Vasey officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Prairie Cemetery with full military rights.
Visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to Busseyville Community Church.
Arrangements are by Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019