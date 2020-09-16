Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
River of Life Fellowship
22 Outlet Road
Lehman, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
River of Life Fellowship
22 Outlet Road
Lehman, PA
View Map
Richard "Dick" Culver Obituary

Richard "Dick" Culver, 90, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.

He was born in Huntington Mills on Nov. 10, 1929, and was the son of the late Chester and Jennie Wilson Culver.

He graduated from Huntington Mills High School and served in the U.S. Navy with his twin brother, Robert, during the Korean War. Richard was a member of River of Life Fellowship and Masonic Lodge, Shickshinny. He was president to Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Twp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Joan Culver; daughter, Cindy Evans; great-granddaughter, Charlie Shelby Zook; brothers, Robert and Richard; and sisters, June Hoover and Rose Adele Vosler.

Richard is survived by son, Keith Culver and his wife, Linda, Sweet Valley; grandchildren, Renne Evans; Rhonda Evans; Shelby Zook; Larry Wandel Jr.; Keith Culver Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from River of Life Fellowship, 22 Outlet Road, Lehman, with the Rev. Kenneth Kreller, pastor, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the church.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice for their loving care given to Richard.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


