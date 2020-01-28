Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
399 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
399 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Richard Appel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Appel


1970 - 2020
Richard D. Appel Obituary
Richard D. Appel, 50, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Jan. 5, 1970, he is the son of the late Richard D. and Romaine Appel. He was an avid reader, history buff, loved music and playing the guitar.

He is survived by his mother, Romaine Bosley Appel; sisters, Terrie Tomasak and her husband, Edward; Margaret Sartorio and her husband, Aldo; nieces, Tammy Tomasak Corr and Michael Corr; Kristen Tomasak Owens and John Owens; Katie Dompkosky Thimot and Daniel Thimot; nephews, Edward Tomasak and Michael Dompkosky; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 30 a.m. Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ignatius Church, 399 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
