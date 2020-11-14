|
|
Richard David Foy, 73, of South Abington Twp., died Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, in Regional Hospital in Scranton. His wife is Carmelina Pinto Gallo Foy.
Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Mary Wasilefski Foy.
He was employed by the United Parcel Service as a DSL Accountant for 33 years, where he was well liked and will be surely missed. Richard was a proud fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State. He so enjoyed going to their games. Richard continues his care for others as a cornea donor.
He is survived by two daughters, Erin Tomolonis, Shavertown; and Aubery Verdekal and her husband, James, Dallas; two step sons, Frank Gallo, Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Christopher Gallo and his wife, Veronica of Monroe Conn.; a brother Charles E. Foy Jr. and his wife, Barbara, Nanticoke; as well as 13 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.