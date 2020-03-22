|
|
Richard F. Dymond, 90, of Nuangola, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Harveys Lake, he was a son of the late Floyd and Ethel Hoyt Dymond.
Richard was a member of the Stairville Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 781, Mountain Top, for over 50 years, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Slocum Twp., as well as a member of the Nuangola Fire Company.
Richard worked at Foster Wheeler as a welder for many years until his retirement. He coached teeners baseball in Rice Twp., and was the founder of Boy Scout Troop 433 in Nuangola in the early 1970s.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, and taught his grandsons to play baseball as well as hunting and fishing. He enjoyed gardening and was very generous with what he grew as he would give much of it to his family, friends and neighbors.
Richard was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. He loved his country, family, community and his friends dearly.
Richard was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his grandson, Bradley Kline; his siblings, Alberta, Delores, Thelma, Howard and Cathy, and his son-in-law, Thomas Padden.
Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Audrey E. Williams; children, Kenneth Dymond and his wife, May; Brenda Kline and her husband, Dean; Bonnie Padden and her companion, John VonDerLinn; and Jody Dymond and his wife, Kelly; his siblings, Janet Cooke and her husband, Jay; Bernice Ludwig and her husband; Max; Harvey Dymond and his wife, Barbara; and Stanley Dymond; his six grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard will be buried in Emmanuel Cemetery, Mountain Top. The arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2020