It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Richard A. Flora, 73, of South Wilkes-Barre. He was the loving husband of the former Barbara Gilbert Flora. Together, the couple recently celebrated 54 years of married life together. Richard passed from this life into the presence of Almighty God on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020, while in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Nov. 3, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, he was one of three sons of the late Anthony and Josephine Glowiak Flora.
Educated in the city schools, he graduated with the Class of 1964 from GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. Richard then attended the former Wilkes College for two years to study psychology.
Later in life, he continued his education by attending business courses at Elmira College, New York.
Until his retirement, Richard was employed as a district manager for 41½ years by Commonwealth Telephone, Dallas. He again would broaden his intellect by taking many hours of continuing education courses toward his vocation over the years.
At 13 years old, being musically-inclined, Richie became the drummer for The Tones. He enjoyed keeping the beat at many venues throughout the Wyoming Valley.
Devoted to his Catholic faith, he and his wife, Barbara, were active members of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, South Wilkes-Barre. There the couple served as members of the parish choir, assisted at various church functions and annual bazaars, where Rich enjoyed working at the potato pancake stand. Richard served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and server of parish funerals.
Rich also shared his talents and knowledge of business with other local parishes. He was on the board for the Holy Rosary Parish Federal Credit Union, where he served as treasurer for 25 years and was instrumental in its merger with Corner Post Federal Credit Union, Wilkes-Barre. He also served as a bookkeeper for St. Peter & Paul Parish, Plains Twp. Richard was an active member in the GAR High School reunion committee and planned and attended all class reunions. In their spare time, he and Barbara enjoyed their social membership at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Twp.
Richard is remembered by those who knew and loved him as being a wonderful, devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle to his adoring family. His physical presence will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life. May his soul rest now in the peace of the risen Christ.
Richard was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Ronald T. Flora, in 1999; sister-in-law, Lucille Rentko Flora, in 2019; nephew, Jamie Flora; beloved in-laws, Patrolman Anthony "Buddy" and Lillian Gilbert.
Left to cherish the wonderful years they shared with Richard, in addition to his wife, Barbara, at home, are the couple's daughters, Jacqueline (Jackie) Flora Cortazar and her husband, Curtis, Wilkes-Barre; Janine Flora Soroken and her husband, Ari, Princeton, N.J., and Woods Hole, Mass.; his beloved granddaughter, Lillian Soroken, who will forever remember her "Daba"; his "adopted" family, Michelle, Adam and Ryan Casey, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Gerald Flora and his wife, Elaine; brothers-in-law, Butch Gilbert and wife, Kay; Damian Gilbert and his wife, Susan; Greg Gilbert and his wife, Linda; and sister-in-law, Maurietta Earls and husband, Tim; beloved and dear cousin, Albert Flora; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, fellow parishioners, dear friends and neighbors.
Presently, funeral services for Richard will be private due to the current health crisis. A memorial Mass will be announced in the future.
In lieu of floral tributes, Richards' family would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary donation in his name kindly give consideration to Prescription Plan Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, or St. Aloysius Building Fund, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
May his memory be a blessing.
The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for our friend Mr. Flora and his family at this time. To share words of comfort or a fond remembrance of Rich with Barbara and her family, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020