Richard G. Shemo, 80, of Shavertown, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
Rich was born April 15, 1939, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Shemo of Forty Fort. He graduated from Forty Fort High School and served three years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
After completing military service, Rich graduated from Wilkes University. It was also at Wilkes that he met the love of his life, the former Gail Roberts, of Wilkes-Barre, with whom he recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Rich and Gail were devoted partners throughout their long romance together, and they loved making each other laugh.
An insurance adjuster with Aetna Life and Casualty for several years, Rich later worked at Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn as a litigation specialist, retiring after 25 years with the firm in 2005.
Rich will be remembered by friends, colleagues, and especially close family for his gentle warmth and quick humor. He had a keen interest in history, especially the World War II era, and was an avid follower of events and heroes of that time, from FDR to JFK. Rich was blessed with many talents, including being a self-taught woodworking craftsman.
Rich was preceded in death by his older brother, Dr. Robert Shemo, Wyoming, with whom he shared much laughter over the years at their weekly post-Mass Sunday breakfasts.
In addition to his wife, Gail, Rich is survived by two devoted sons, Steve and Scott; a younger, much-loved sister, Barbara Dombroski; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rich's life will begin with visitation at 9 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Church of St. Frances Cabrini, 585 Mount Olivet Road, Carverton.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Rich's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019