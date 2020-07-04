Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Barney and Division Streets
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Barney and Division Streets
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Fox Obituary

Richard H. Fox, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born and raised in Pottstown, he was the oldest of 11 children of the late Ernest and Edna Grandy Fox. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School.

Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard was an active and faithful member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a lector, cantor, usher, and Eucharistic minister. He managed a stand at the church's annual bazaars and traveled all over the valley selling raffle tickets leading up to the bazaars. He also taught Sunday school for more than twenty-five years. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at WVIA in Pittston. His many friends will remember Richard fondly for his dry wit and sense of humor.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Duron Paint and several trucking firms, including Raineri Brother's Produce, Thomas C. Thomas, Roadway and Grant's Store. He also worked for Mohegan Sun Arena.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife of more than 51 years, Ann C. Madden Fox; his son, Christopher R. Fox; and his brother, Jan Fox.

Richard will be sadly missed by his daughter, Briget Ford and her husband, William, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; his son, the Rev. Richard E. Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton; grandchildren, Mitchell and Cameron Ford; brothers, and sisters, James and wife, Candy, St. Cloud, Fla.; Barbara, Pottstown; Michael and wife, Christine, West Chester; Thomas and wife, Jamie, Harrisburg; Kathryn and husband, Terry, New Columbia; David and wife, Susan, Houston, Texas; Sherry, Pasadena, Md.; Kim and wife, Lori, Lebanon; Sandra and husband, William, Pottstown; nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

Richards' entire family is grateful for the kindness, caring and compassion of the nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Dr. Wolanin, Dr. Verazin and Dr. Desai.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Graveside services with military honors will be held in St. Ignatius Cemetery on Pringle Hill.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations to St. Aloysius Church are preferred.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Richard's family at www.celebratehislife.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -