Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at the Cross Creek Community Church
370 Carverton Road
Trucksville, PA
Richard H. Manganella Obituary
Richard H. Manganella, 92, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Richard was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Elizabeth; brothers, Ronald and Robert; and his son, Glenn.

He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Leona Joan Ardoline; son, Rick and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Christy, Heather (Ryan) and David; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Jackson and Gabriella; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, with the Rev. Dave Martin, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Hom Inc., state Rutes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 13, 2019
