|
|
Richard Huften, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in West Reading Hospital.
Born in Kingston on March 1, 1980, he was the son of Ruth Stolarik and the late Abraham Lopez. Richard was employed as a laborer by Patriot Ready Mixed Concrete LLC. When he wasn't away for work, Richard loved to be fully immersed in the outdoors. Whether it was fishing, camping or hiking, Richard was a true naturalist at heart. Apart from that, Richard was a family man. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two sons.
Richard was preceded in death by both of his maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as his sister, Carla Carter-Senegal.
Richard is survived by his fiancé, Lara Nasser, Wilkes-Barre; children, Richard Huften, Wilkes-Barre; Jaiden Huften-Segear, Plains Twp.; sisters, Christina Huften, Edwardsville; Amanda Lopez-Smith, Hunlock Creek; Abby and Angela Lopez, both of Wilkes-Barre; Gladys and Yvonne Lopez, both of the Bronx, N.Y.; countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Richard's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet at The Leisure Tavern, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019