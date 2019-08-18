|
Richard J. Grabinski Sr., 78, of Wanamie, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Nanticoke on Sept. 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Konopka) Grabinski.
He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 1958 to May 1960, serving aboard the USS Caperton, attaining the rank of SM3.
He was employed as a welder for and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local No. 645, Scranton, until his retirement. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1419, Berwick, American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke, American Legion Post 539, Glen Lyon, American Legion Post 463, Plymouth, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 834, Nanticoke, Polish Falcons Nest 163, Mocanaqua, Honey Pot Club, Nanticoke.
Rich was an avid fisherman, who also shot competitive pool, winning many awards.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years the former; Ann L. (Smith) Grabinski, brother; Joseph Grabinski.
Surviving are his daughters, Teri Czarnecki and her husband, Bob; Rita Tocket and her husband, Van; son, Richard Grabinski Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin and Bob Czarnecki, Ryan, William and Mariah Grabinski and Vanessa Tocket; companion and caregiver, RoseMarie Charnoski; two nephews; and his two special cats, Zsa Zsa and Ava.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Adalbert's Church, with Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wanamie.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rich's name to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019