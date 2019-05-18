Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Robert Bellarmine Parrish at St. Aloysius Church Barney and Division Streets Wilkes-Barre , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard J. Mazzoni, 49, of Hanover Twp., died Wednesday morning as a result of an industrial accident in Hazleton.



Richard was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the former Linda Dante and her late husband Richard J. Mazzoni Sr. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and had been employed for many years by Waste Reduction and Recycling Company as a roll-off driver and mechanic.



He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Nanticoke, Aerie 834. Rich was a strong man who was always there for his family and friends, being what they needed him to be. He was an avid Saints fan who loved caring for his country property and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a devoted family man and proud father. Most of all he cherished the quality time he spent with his daughter, joking around, while sharing their love of music.



He was preceded in death in addition to his father, by a brother Anthony Kashnicki in 2002.



Surviving are his life partner, Lorri Gardner, and daughter, Aprillia Daigh Mazzoni, both at home; mother, Linda Dante Mazzoni, Plymouth; sisters, Amy Kashnicki and her partner, Chester Hummel of Hanover Twp. and Portia Caruso of Plymouth. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 a.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m., in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard Cerba, officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aprillia Mazzoni through WBEE Federal Credit Union P.O. Box 1194, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703



Online condolences may be sent by visiting Richard's obituary at

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019

