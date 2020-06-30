Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Richard J. Skibinski

Richard J. Skibinski, 64, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Theodore and Margaret Lapchak Skibinski.

Rick attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Grade School, North Wilkes-Barre, and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was employed as a painter by Georgetti Painting and was a member of the Painters Union.

Rick was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore G. Skibinski.

Surviving are his wife of 8½ years, Lorrie Fritz-Skibinski; stepchildren, Jeremy Romani and his wife, Kim, Wilkes-Barre; and Brandis Dohman and her husband, Chris, Mountain Top; four grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Skibinski.

Funeral services for Rick will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the funeral service and visitation at the funeral home please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 712 S. Keiser Ave., Suite 118, Taylor, PA 18517.

For information or to leave Rick's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2020
