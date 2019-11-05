Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard Kenzakoski Sr. Obituary
Richard Kenzakoski Sr., 75, of Bald Mountain, passed Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 14, 1943, he was a son to the late Joseph and Stella Wawruch Kenzakoski. He attended Bear Creek Elementary and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1962.

He served his country for six years in the Pennsylvania National Guard, 109th Field Artillery, Kingston. He was honorably discharged after his term of service.

Richard and his brothers owned and operated Kenzakoski Brothers Construction Company. They built Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course, Plains Plaza, as well as many other projects in and around the Wilkes-Barre area.

Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially trips out of state with friends and family. He also took pride in spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by parents; sons, Richard Jr. and William; and brother, Joseph.

Surviving are his sons, James and his wife, Elaine, Bear Creek; and Steven and his fiance, Megan, Bear Creek; former spouse, Linda Casterline Carney, Hunlock Creek; grandsons, R.J., Zack, Billy, Jimmy, Ben and Gavin; granddaughters, Megan and Tabitha; sisters, Denise Olson and her husband, William, Westminster; and Diane Sott and her husband, Peter, Westminster; brothers, Charlie and his wife, Kay, Bear Creek; Edward, Bear Creek; and Robert and his fiance, Joann, Westminster.

Richard's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Leo Thompson. Interment will be private.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For condolences or for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019
