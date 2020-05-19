Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Richard Krekorian Obituary
Richard Krekorian, 66, of Clarks Summit, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 16, 1953, in Hoboken, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Helen Dolores Todesky Krekorian.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Popish Krekorian; daughter, Kimberly and husband, John Symons Sr.; grandchildren, Matthew Morgan, John Symons Jr., Katlin and Maria O'Connor; Jayden, Joshua, Jenna-Marie and Samantha-Lynn Zelinski; along with his brother, Michael Krekorian.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

All services will be held privately and at the family's convenience.

For information or to express your condolences to Richard's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020
