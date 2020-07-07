Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elderkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Elderkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Elderkin Obituary

Richard L. Elderkin, 76, of Attleboro, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center.

He was the loving husband of Sandra J. Hoover Elderkin, and together they shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Winferford A. Elderkin Sr. and Nellie M. Peck Elderkin, descendants of the Seaconke Wampanoag Indian Tribe. He was the son-in-law of the late Ellis and Edith Smith Hoover.

Richard worked as a front loading truck driver for many years with David J. Brask, Goditt & Boyer, Waste Systems and Waste Management. He was a 1963 graduate of East Providence High School.

He was a long standing member of Free Methodist Church, Seekonk, for over 60 years, where he served as a board member and Sunday school superintendent.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children, Richard E. Elderkin and his wife, Laura, Dallas; and Russell W. Elderkin, Attleboro. He was the beloved grandfather of Caleb R. Elderkin, Dallas. He was the brother of Carol Virian, Violet Elderkin, Paul Elderkin and his wife, Joan; the late Winerford A. Elderkin Jr., Ruth Caporoletti, David Elderkin, Grace Wood, John Elderkin, Roland Elderkin and Victor Elderkin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Skye Rogers, pastor, officiating.

To honor Richard, the family will allow time for you to share a memory. Kindly wear a mask and social distancing is required.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Idetown Cemetery, Lehman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Outlet Community Church, 531 Lehman-Outlet Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -