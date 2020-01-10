|
|
Richard L. Magdon, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 2, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Irene F. Blakeslee Magdon. He was raised in New Jersey, returning to Bear Creek Twp., along with his parents, in the early 80s.
Richie attended the Day Development Program of Community Counseling Service, Kingston, for many years and treasured his many friendships there.
Richie was the pride of his parents and entire family. He loved his family without condition and without a doubt gave so much back to them through his smiles and his personality. He was a delight to anyone he came in contact with. Those who knew Richie knew the gentleman that he was. He would always offer a handshake to the men and without hesitation would give that loving hug to the ladies. He was a super rolemodel, a special son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He loved bowling, dancing and swinging to the tunes of a polka and of all Elvis Presley yunes.
Richie was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Community of Plains Twp.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Carol Urban Magdon; and niece Dorothy "Dorrie" Magdon Hreha.
Surviving are his sisters, Joyce "Joe" Yamelski, Plains Twp., with whom he resided; JoAnn Walter Zacios, Dupont and Whitehouse Station, N.J.; and brothers, Stanley (Missy), Cumming, Ga.; Donald (Janice), Las Vegas, Nev.; Robert (Patty), Deatsville, Ala.; John (Mary), Lapatcong, N.J.; Ronald (Nancy), Sunrise, Fla.; and Gary (Mary), Dupont. Richie also leaves behind 24 nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces and great-nephews and two great-great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the "Parents/Friend Group" at the Day Development Program c/o First Hospital, 562 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704; or to the Deutsch Institute, 835 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Special thanks are needed to be given to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, to his primary care givers, the last Dr. Edward Carey and Dr. Ronald Nardell for the professional care and compassion.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all who came into Richie's life and for those who offered him support, a smile and a kind heart. His memory will live on forever.
You will always be in our hearts Richie, and we will love you always. Rest in peace, Honey.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020