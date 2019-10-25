Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S. Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S. Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
Richard L. Waligorski Sr. Obituary
Richard L. Waligorski Sr. 67, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Schmancho Waligorski and was a graduate of Northwest Technical High School. Richard was a Mister Softee ice cream vendor. He enjoyed his work, seeing all the smiles on children's faces while they enjoyed their treat. He also enjoyed working on cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Waligorski Jr. and Edward Waligorski; and sister, Evelyn Swiatovy.

He is survived by his wife, Sophia Barone Waligorski; son, Richard Waligorski, Mountain Top; daughter, Stefanie Adzema and her husband, Charles, Harleysville; grandchildren, Charlie and Benjamin; sisters, Dorothy Kopacz, Plymouth; and Marlene Hergan, Endicott; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 am until the start of the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for all their care and compassion.

Visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019
