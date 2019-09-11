Home

Richard M. Murphy


1942 - 2019
Richard M. Murphy Obituary
Richard M. Murphy, 77, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 24, 1942, in Hartford, Conn., Richard was the son of the late Thomas and Florence Simon Murphy.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966 and was a graduate of Prince Technical Trade School. Richard was a mechanic for Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany, and was a Plymouth Twp. Supervisor.

Richard was a Little League coach for Nanticoke, minor league coach for Plymouth Twp., a mini football coach for Plymouth, and the Cub Scout Master of Post 456 Plymouth. Richard was a member of many bowing leagues and All Saints Parrish, Plymouth.

Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Strickland Murphy and son, Richard Murphy. Richard is also survived by his brothers, Tom Murphy, East Hartford, Conn., and John Murphy, East Hartford, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
