Rick passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from complications from lung cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Jane Kluger, Marysville; and two sons, Rick Jr., Clifton Park, N.Y.; and Matthew, Marysville; daughter-in-law, Kacie Stubb; two grandchildren, Lewis and Nicholas Stubb; his brother's wife, Irene Stubb, Pittston; brother, John and Linda Stubb, Nanticoke; sisters, Bernadette Nemitz, Harveys Lake; Nancy and John Ellison, Nanticoke; and Catherine and David Fauerbach, Dallas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Stubb Sr.; mother, Dorothy Wisniewski Stubb; stepfather, John Cionzynski Brown; and brother, Bernard Stubb Jr.; and brother-in-law, George Nemitz.
He attended Holy Trinity School until the eighth grade and graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke. Richard also attended Orange County Community College, Middletown, N.Y. Richard was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Alden.
Richard was a store manager for Kmart for 43 years. He started his career in the Nanticoke store and later transferred to Post Jervis, N.Y., Honesdale, Shamokin Dam, Lancaster and Hummelstown and retired from the Mechanicsburg store in 2017.
Rich was a caring father, who was patient with his two boys and provided them endless support and guidance throughout their lives. If you needed any help, Rick was there with a warm smile and often a quick joke. Rick always put his family first and would do anything for those he cared for.
Rick enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll and passed his love of music along to his children and grandchildren. An avid wine enthusiast, Rick has made hundreds of barrels of his own wine over the past 20 years, has taken many trips to wineries along the way and always enjoyed an evening glass of wine with his wife Jane.
Rick had picked up golf for a few years and took his two sons to the local golf course multiple times a week in summers of their adolescence because he knew they enjoyed it so much. Rick thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, being a member of scouts as a child. He often told stories of fishing, camping and hiking during his time with the scouts. In adulthood, Rick continued his love of the outdoors by being a scout master for his two sons.
Once his sons reached adulthood, he continued frequent hiking, fishing and kayaking trips with his youngest son, Matt. In the spring he was always planning and tending to various plants and gardens around the house with his son, Matt and wife, Jane.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Grontkowski Funeral Home, PC 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Alden. Interment will be in Holy Resurrection Cemetery, Alden.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling hours that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Parastas will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019