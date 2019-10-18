|
|
|
Richard Paul Curry, a five year resident of the former Little Flower Manor, now Allied Skilled Nursing on Meade Street, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Born in Kingston, he was the youngest son of the late James Patrick Curry and Rita McConologue. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; and brothers, John and James.
Richard was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Division, during the Vietnam War. His squadron took the photographs of the Cuban Missile Crisis. They were rewarded, by President Kennedy, with a good will tour of South America. He was a 45 year member of The American Legion Post 673, Ashley.
He was employed by the Central Railroad of New Jersey, Lehigh Valley Railroad and Conrail as a Maintenance-of-Way technician. He claimed to have help bankrupt the three of them.
Richard was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He enjoyed many games at Yankee Stadium and trips to Notre Dame with the late, Leo McGowan. Also, many trips to Ireland with his wife and daughter and fed bangers to all of the dogs along the way.
A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne Swetz Curry; and daughter, Elizabeth, both of Forty Fort; sister-in-law, Mrs. Elaine Curry, Ashley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan for his care, compassion and conversations of Notre Dame. The caring staff at Little Flower Manor. The Sweet Treet staff and regulars for the many cards and well wishes; Alice Sutton for her uplifting presence. Leo McHale for the many Sunday visits. Mary Erwine and Erwine Hospice Care for their excellent and compassionate end of life care.
Richard was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church. At the request of the deceased, there will be no services. His ashes will be spread in Galway Bay, Ireland.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to , 1123 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
"Love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies." Aristotle
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019