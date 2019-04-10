Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard R. Berlew. View Sign

Richard R. Berlew, 49, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 29, 1970, he was the son of Elizabeth Hummer Berlew and the late William G. Berlew Sr.



Richard was a 1989 graduate of Dallas High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Persian Gulf War. Rich was employed by Davis Bus & Limo and previously employed for 16 years as a press operator at Offset Paperback.



He was an avid bowler for over 20 years with family. He was also a fan of the Seattle Seahawks and NASCAR.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.



Surviving are his daughter, Tessa Berlew and granddaughter, Trinity Berlew; his mother, Elizabeth Berlew, Dallas; brothers, William and wife, Cindy, Courtdale; Loren and wife, Christine, Monroe Twp.; sister, Leanne and husband, William Hopkins, Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Gerald Gurka will officiate.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to his granddaughter, Trinity Berlew, in lieu of floral tributes, Country Village, Dallas, PA 18612.





