Richard R. McGrady, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Hanover Twp., a son of the late Eugene and Jean Schuler McGrady Sr. He attended Hanover Area High School. Richard, who was known by most as Brainsy, was the king of the one liners and he had nicknames for all of his family members and his friends.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for many years by Asplundh Tree Expert Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Debra Hillard; brother-in-law, Frank Pisonick; and nephew, Frank Pisonick Jr.
He is survived by his twin sister, Eileen Pisonick and her fiancé, Rick Emery, Wilkes-Barre; and by his brothers, Ronald McGrady and his wife, Pamela, Hanover Twp.; Eugene McGrady Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Hanover Twp. and Shawn McGrady and his wife, Janelle, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Tricia Hillard; grandson, Ryan Kuzminsky. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John J. Chmil will officiate.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Richard's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019