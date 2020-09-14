Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Richard Rachkowski Obituary

Richard Rachkowski, 94, of Harding, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late Leo and Anna Motchnik Rachkowski. He was a locomotive mechanic for the Erie Railroad, worked in the area mines as a miner, a shift mechanic for Celotex and retired from Technaglass.

Richard enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He would build racing cars with his brother, Leonard and would race them at Bone Stadium. After his retirement, he would restore old trucks and cars, especially Fords and lawnmowers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Burilla, on March 1, 1971; and two brothers, Joseph and Leonard.

Surviving are his son, Richard Rachkowski Jr. and his wife, Lynn, Harding; granddaughter, Lauren Ceccoli and her husband, Richard, Forty Fort; grandson, Richard K. Rachkowski, Lake Twp.; nieces, nephews and cousins

A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Bill Brodbeck, pastor. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Richards's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or animal rescue of the donor's choice.


