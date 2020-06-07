|
|
Richard S. (Rick) Moss, 63, of Hunlock Creek passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after being stricken ill at his home.
Born Oct. 27, 1956, he was a son of the late Richard D. and Barbara Hickman Moss. Rick graduated from Northwest Area High School, Class of 1974. He married Charlotte Gregory on June 12, 1976.
Early in life, Rick worked for LaBar Trucking, Berwick. He owned and operated Rick's Water Pump Service for several years and operated a school bus for many years, operating his own company, Rick Moss Busing, for the past 25 years.
While he and Charlotte raised their children, Rick was very active as a Boy Scout leader and coached sports, including Hunlock Creek Little League and Northwest Jets mini-football as well as junior varsity football. He was a life member of Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, starting as a junior firefighter at age 16 and held every office, except secretary, and was fire chief for many years; served on the board of supervisors for Hunlock Twp., as well as being a constable.
He was a foster parent for 17 years. Rick liked camping, pocket watch repair and was a coin/bill collector.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Mary Hickman; and Samuel and Viola Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, with whom he would have shared nearly 44 years of marriage; children, Jennifer Moss Kottler and husband, Joe; Jarad Moss and wife, Vanessa; Jannel Scott and husband, Tom; Joseph Moss; Jeffrey Moss; and Jessica Moss Hazur and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Ashley Kottler and fiance, Christopher Gillispie, Sara and Alaina Kottler, Jacob and Julia Moss, Harlie, Tomas, Kody "Kodman" Scott and Haleigh and Landon Moss; great-grandchildren, Freya, Kinsleigh and baby due; a sister, Judith Moss Brace and husband, Charles; a niece, three nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Sunshine Full Gospel Church with the Rev. John Ritchey, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Twp. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020